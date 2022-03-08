Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.