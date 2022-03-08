Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.