Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Several analysts have issued reports on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
