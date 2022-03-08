Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.