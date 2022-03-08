Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

