Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $162.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.