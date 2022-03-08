Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,323.96 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,704.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

