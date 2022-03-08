Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 9,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

