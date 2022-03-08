Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $371.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

