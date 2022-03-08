CION Invt (CION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CION opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. CION Invt has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

