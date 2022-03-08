CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CINT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

