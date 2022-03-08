CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CINT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CI&T (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
