Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 44,552 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

TRNO stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

