Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 269,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 260,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.