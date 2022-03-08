Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

