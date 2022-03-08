Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $17.12

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $16.56. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

