Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $762.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.