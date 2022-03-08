Clear Street LLC Invests $112,000 in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 469,595 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 172,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 298.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

