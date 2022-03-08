Clear Street LLC Invests $73,000 in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
OTCMKTS NLITU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating).
