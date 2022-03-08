Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 9.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

