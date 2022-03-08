Clear Street LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,770,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. 528,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,821,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.