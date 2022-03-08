Clear Street LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,306,000. Boeing makes up 5.5% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boeing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.77. 180,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

