Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,598. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

