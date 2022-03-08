Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $338.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.52 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

