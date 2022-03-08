Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.