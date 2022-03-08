Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 29,978 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 21,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,317. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

