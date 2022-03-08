Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $209,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 296,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

