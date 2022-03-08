Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 143,248 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,248 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Medtronic worth $161,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,963. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

