Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 370,710 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,710 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 1.94% of Perrigo worth $101,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 374.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,356,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 521,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,295. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.