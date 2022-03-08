Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Tops $644,274.09

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 160.7% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $644,274.09 and $596.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,919.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.00730683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00201272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00027172 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

