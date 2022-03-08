Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

