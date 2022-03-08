Comerica Bank Has $3.08 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Shares of HES stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

