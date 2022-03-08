Comerica Bank Sells 11,097 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

