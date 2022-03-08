Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

