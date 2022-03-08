Comparing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.49 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -57.17 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.45 $1.12 million $0.15 28.00

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 112.62%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

