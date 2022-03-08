Comparing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 15.72 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -0.99 Globus Medical $958.10 million 7.66 $149.19 million $1.43 50.54

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28% Globus Medical 15.57% 12.69% 11.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neovasc and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 668.72%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $86.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Neovasc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

