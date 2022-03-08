Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of 391.08 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.