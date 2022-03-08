ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells $1,959,020.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

