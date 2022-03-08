ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells $1,959,020.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.
About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
