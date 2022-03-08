ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,003,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

