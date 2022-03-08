Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

