Contrasting Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 1 3 0 2.75 Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -70.57% -44.38% Denison Mines 94.39% 5.13% 3.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.84) -7.52 Denison Mines $15.96 million 76.56 -$12.15 million $0.01 150.15

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denison Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

