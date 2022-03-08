Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENI and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $92.01 billion 0.57 $7.25 billion $3.92 7.43 Sow Good $470,000.00 12.84 $4.13 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 7.81% 11.23% 3.66% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ENI and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 5 12 0 2.61 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENI beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

