Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

