Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.