Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$55.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.13.
TSE:ACQ opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.51. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.
About AutoCanada (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
