Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$55.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.13.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.51. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

