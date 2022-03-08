Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Costamare by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Costamare by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costamare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

