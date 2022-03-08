Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.
NYSE CMRE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.