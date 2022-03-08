Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $570.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

