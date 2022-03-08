Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

