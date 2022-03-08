Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.