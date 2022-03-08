Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.