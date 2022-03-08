CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.13 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $762.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.99.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

