Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

