Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

